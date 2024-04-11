FLO Amritsar chapter to hold round table as platform for social causes

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 10

The Amritsar chapter of FLO (FICCI Ladies Organisation) commenced its seventh year under the chairmanship of Dr Simarpreet Sandhu with the inaugural event titled ‘Agaaz...Ek Nayee Subah Ka’. The event saw actor Neha Dhupia bringing in the glam quotient as she participated as guest of honour, while sharing her idea of women empowerment and community development.

Known for her versatility as an actor, model and television personality, Neha shared her experience as an actor, as a mother and as a professional while trying to find balance. Beyond her entertainment career, she is a vocal advocate of social causes, using her platform to promote awareness about issues such as women’s rights and body positivity. Earlier in the day, Dhupia also paid obeisance at Golden Temple.

Dr Simarpreet V Sandhu, the newly inducted chairperson of FLO Amritsar chapter, was honoured by past chairs Gowri Bansal, Arushi Verma, Meeta Mehra, Manjot Dhillon and Himani Arora. The event also featured the unveiling of the Rural Livelihood Initiative by Neha Dhupia, aimed at improving the economic and social well-being of rural women and women at grassroots level.

“This year, we are starting with the FLO Round Table 24-25, featuring a light-hearted conversation where our FLO ladies will engage in interactive discussions with our guests,” said Dr Simarpreet V Sandhu. As part of the event, FLO Amritsar honoured five women for their outstanding dedication and contribution to empowering women in terms of rural livelihood. Navshant Chinna, Prabhjot Wadala, Gurvinder Kaur, Sawinder Kaur and Khushwinder Kaur were recognised for their constant commitment to uplifting women in rural areas, making a significant impact on their lives and enabling them to become self-reliant, resilient and active participants in their communities.

“Their leadership, compassion and tireless efforts have not only transformed individual lives but have also contributed to the sustainable development of rural economies,” remarked Dr Simarpreet V Sandhu.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.