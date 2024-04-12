FLO Amritsar honours women achievers from rural areas

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 11

FICCI FLO Amritsar has launched its rural livelihood initiative in collaboration with Mukul Madhav Foundation with an aim to strengthen women’s participation in building rural economy.

Launching the initiative, FICCI FLO Amritsar chairperson Simarpreet Sandhu honoured five women from the rural community, who have been working on empowering rural communities in the social and economic well-being of the society.

“It was an attempt to amplify voices of strong women leaders in rural development as ‘she farmers’,” said Sandhu.

Among those honoured were Prabhjot Wadala, ex-sarpanch of Wadala constituency and ex-organising secretary of Punjab Women’s Cell. As an advocate for women’s empowerment and girl child education, she has dedicated her life to helping women achieve financial independence and to ensuring that all girls have access to quality education.

She has also helped to create opportunities for women to start their own businesses and to get all the appropriate vocational education they need to achieve their dreams from establishing silai schools to skill-set promotions.

Another achiever is Gurvinder Kaur, sarpanch of village Chamak, Baba Bakala. She comes from a humble background, advocates equality. As her village is a backward area, she has tried to bring this village to the forefront because of her effort.

“Girls are getting education, cleanliness in the village as well as higher education for girls were important issues that were worked upon,” she said. She has relentlessly worked to bring elementary school to their village, which was not there earlier.

Sawinder Kaur, the resilient sarpanch of Dal Kotla, another border village, was widowed young, yet she found solace in nurturing her only son while fearlessly venturing into entrepreneurship. Establishing a dairy farm from her land, today she passionately mentors young girls, instilling in them the essence of independence and financial prowess.

Kushwinder Kaur and Navshant Chinna, both progressive women farmers and agriculturists, have been building up rural economy by training and encouraging more women in farming community.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.