FLO empowering rural people through organic products

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 2

Under the FICCI FLO’s community empowerment initiatives and in a stride toward community empowerment, FLO collaborated with the district administration to launch its startup, “Desi Mel.” This rural fusion initiative, born in the heart of Mattewal village and supported by the village community has initially introduced three organic products — two varieties of organic honey, bee pollen and jaggery. The brand was launched recently by Ghanshyam Thori, DC, Amritsar. Desi Mel’s organic products are a commitment to quality, tradition and the sweet bounty of nature, offering a pure delight that transports you to the heart of Punjab.

“This startup aims to empower village residents, with plans underway to train local women in producing a wider range of organic products under the Desi Mel umbrella. The local women and residents were taught the process of beekeeping and producing honey by experts and the branding and marketing of the products under Desi Mel are being supported by members of FICCI. It’s one of FICCI FLO Amritsar’s impactful projects in association with the government showcase a commitment to social advocacy and community engagement,” shared Himani Arora, chairperson, FICCI FLO, Amritsar. Currently, the Desi Mel products are being sold directly by the village community members, with support from FICCI. The profit from the sale will be utilised to expand upon the range of products by skilling more village residents.

Under more transformative initiatives that touch upon various education and skilling initiatives under FICCI FLO Amritsar, another project, The SkillWings extended beyond conventional bounds, establishing a tailoring setup within the jail premises to empower female inmates with valuable vocational skills. The jail skilling initiative, Ujaagar, transcended mere skill training, igniting hope and nurturing personal growth within the walls of transformation.