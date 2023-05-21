FLO event showcases memories, reflections of veterans

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 20

Sharing their memories, experiences and success mantra with the audience, majority of which comprised of entrepreneurs and students from city, veterans from the field of education, defence, medicine, politics and philanthropy participated in a special event hosted by FICCI FLO city chapter. The event held at convention centre at GNDU was about heartfelt conversations, about life, running a multi-crore business or a system of change.

In conversation with Himani Arora, chairperson, FICCI FLO, Amritsar, and senior journalist Smita Prakash, the conversations reflected upon the contributions of these individuals and the personal journeys, challenges faced, and lessons learned. The panel included Dr Sarabjit Behl, dean, university affairs, GNDU, Lt Col Harvinder Pal Singh, former director, Punjab State War Memorial and Museum, Dr HP Singh (Ex-medical director and head of non-invasive cardiology at Fortis Escorts), Jeevanjyot Kaur (MLA Amritsar East), Dr Pushpinder Walia, Principal, BBKDAV College and Rajni Bector, the founder of Cremica Food Industries Limited. Anthem of the Year, titled “Dil Ki Zubaani” conceptualised by Himani Arora herself, highlighting her creative talents and dedication to promoting Amritsar’s heritage. The soulful composition of “ Dil Ki Zubaani” was crafted by talented musician Vipul Mehta, and it was brought to life by the melodious voice of Jyotisha Meta.

The anthem’s choreography was handled by the renowned duo— Pankaj and Preity— while Rajni Bector, who was one of the first woman entrepreneurs from Punjab when she started her brand Cremica from her home with an investment of Rs 20,000 in early 1970s, urged the young entrepreneurs to be creative, professional as well as passionate to start their entrepreneurial journey.

She also cautioned that building a brand is also about keeping the people you work with happy. “I believe that happiness is what makes a business grow, a businessman/woman grow. Is you keep your staff, your clients and people you work with happy and content, they will never leave you,” she said. Jeevanjyot Kaur shared her journey as a social worker, her work with in the field of menstrual hygiene and how it also paved way for her political journey.

Dr HP Singh, who spoke about health of Punjabis, stressed on the fact that the increasing migration among youth is leaving families broken, elders abandoned. ‘Punjab’s elderly are in imminent danger of dying with loneliness, the increasing cases of depression and sense of abandonment seen as cases of migration rise are a proof of that,” he said. Agreeing to the observation, Col HP Singh said that this immigration crisis is also emptying the state of its youth, one of its major resources. “In coming years, the intellectual resource of Punjab is going to be zilch, as the young and the skilled fly away indiscriminately. The government has to have a policy in place to control this migration,” he further added.