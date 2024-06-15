FLO exhibition showcases artisanal products in Amritsar

Amritsar, June 14
Taking a cue from Punjabi traditions, the Amritsar chapter of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) launched its initiative, Trinjan, through an exhibition at Wedding Mantra where it showcased a diverse range of artisanal products from the FLO Skill Centre in Wadala, Missiondeep Educational Trust, and various rural artisans, drawing attention to the crafts of Punjab.
Incidentally, Trinjan is a Punjabi word used to describe a traditional women’s collective space, usually in villages where they get together, entertain, spin and weave. The exhibition highlighted the unique charm of products that hold a place in Punjabi culture, symbolising productivity, social interaction and cultural preservation. The products on display including beautifully crafted items, from suits with intricate phulkari motifs and traditional phulkari dupattas to handcrafted home decor and unique accessories.
“The exhibition served as a milestone in FLO’s ongoing mission to empower underprivileged communities through skill development. By training rural girls, FLO provides them with opportunities to enter the mainstream, fostering self-reliance and sustainable growth. We have engaged several stakeholders, including village elders and women from single earning families, to take part in the collective process of skill development,” said FLO Amritsar chapter chairperson Dr Simardeep Sandhu.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian elections victory for democratic world: PM at G7
Bats for ending tech monopoly, cites its use in biggest poll...
Terror on rise, 50,000 CAPF men head to J&K
Decision before PM’s June 21 visit | Assets of terror sympat...
BJP can topple Mann govt anytime: Channi
Says Sikhs have forgiven Congress
Lord Ram didn’t let ‘arrogant’ BJP secure majority: Indresh
Not Sangh view, ties with party same as before: RSS
Sole breadwinner, Hoshiarpur man was among Kuwait victims
IAF plane brings back mortal remains of 45 Indians