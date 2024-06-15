FLO exhibition showcases artisanal products in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 14

Taking a cue from Punjabi traditions, the Amritsar chapter of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) launched its initiative, Trinjan, through an exhibition at Wedding Mantra where it showcased a diverse range of artisanal products from the FLO Skill Centre in Wadala, Missiondeep Educational Trust, and various rural artisans, drawing attention to the crafts of Punjab.

Incidentally, Trinjan is a Punjabi word used to describe a traditional women’s collective space, usually in villages where they get together, entertain, spin and weave. The exhibition highlighted the unique charm of products that hold a place in Punjabi culture, symbolising productivity, social interaction and cultural preservation. The products on display including beautifully crafted items, from suits with intricate phulkari motifs and traditional phulkari dupattas to handcrafted home decor and unique accessories.

“The exhibition served as a milestone in FLO’s ongoing mission to empower underprivileged communities through skill development. By training rural girls, FLO provides them with opportunities to enter the mainstream, fostering self-reliance and sustainable growth. We have engaged several stakeholders, including village elders and women from single earning families, to take part in the collective process of skill development,” said FLO Amritsar chapter chairperson Dr Simardeep Sandhu.

