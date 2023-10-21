FLO inks pact with GNDU for skill dev of women entrepreneurs

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 20

In order to promote skill development and provide a network of support to women entrepreneurs in various sectors, FICCI (FLO), Amritsar, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, on Thursday. The MoU was signed and exchanged between Himani Arora, chairperson, FICCI FLO Amritsar and Prof BS Bajwa, Dean, Academic Affairs, in the presence of Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor, GNDU.

The Incubation Centre at GNDU, which focuses on building a network of support and providing knowledge and skill education to budding entrepreneurs in region, will collaborate with FICCI FLO to cooperate on promoting entrepreneurship in the region, specifically providing the women incubates at GNDU access to the FICCI FLO pan India network of women entrepreneurs. Under the MoU, it will bring in corporate leaders and angel investors through its start-up cell. Several capacity building and mentoring programmes are also proposed to be organised under the ambit of the MoU.

Himani Arora said the MoU with GNDU was a landmark association which shall get the ball rolling for women entrepreneurs in the region. She described the combination of intellectual capital at GNDU and the strong business network of FICCI FLO as a winning combination to bring about positive social change and impact in the region.

Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu expressed confidence that the MoU with FICCI FLO will strengthen the entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem and also hope that MoU would benefit the students by helping them to address the gaps identified in transitioning from university to workplace.

The primary objective of the MoU is to empower women and youth, which plays a crucial role in the development of the society at large. GNDU is promoting innovation and entrepreneurship through the newly-created Golden Jubilee Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation which provide state-of-the-art facilities, training and mentoring to faculty, students, entrepreneurs and SMEs in the region.

