FLO launches programme for women empowerment

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 9

FICCI FLO launched its ‘Empower to Earn’ initiative to support women from an underprivileged background through skill development. The campaign focuses on creating a platform for self-reliance through industry collaboration, free trainings and workshops conducted by experts to train them.

FICCI FLO will collaborate with Taroob, an apparel label that makes ready-to-wear clothes, showcasing Indian craftsmanship globally. Under the collaboration, skill development programmes will be provided to girls from Missiondeep School, a non-profit organisation being run for underprivileged girls in the district and BBK DAV College. “These programmes aim to equip them with the necessary tools and knowledge to excel in their entrepreneurial journey. By investing in their skills, we believe in not only empowering these young women but also contribute to economic growth and social progress in the community. Some of these girls come from an extremely impoverished families and are the first ones to even get education. Through our initiative, we are only giving them a chance at turning entrepreneurs,” said Himani Arora, Chairperson, FICCI FLO, Amritsar.

Additionally, a partnership with VLCC will train girls for two months in the beauty and wellness industry, each receiving training to enhance skills and opportunities. In a joint venture with Invest Punjab, FLO will also support MSMEs through a three-level support system, including women entrepreneur investments, regulatory clearances and quarterly summits for women entrepreneur groups. Furthermore, FLO will sustain its programme to engage women prisoners at Amritsar Central Jail through skill development and the Bua Nangli village by providing looms, enabling them to create woven products."We have also launched our digital literacy initiative, where we will provide these women with essential digital skills," informed Himani.