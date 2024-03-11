Amritsar: FICCI FLO organises special evening for Army wives

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 10

FICCI FLO Amritsar chapter hosted a special evening, “Strength Behind the Uniform: Celebrating Army Wives” in honour of International Women’s Day. The event paid tributes to the brave women, who stand behind our soldiers, their wives, recognising their silent yet powerful contributions.

During the event, FLO presented a play titled “Udaan”, symbolising a flight of strength.

The performance involved FLO members being as they delivered a medley, a motivational talk and the play itself to an audience of 400 army wives, showcasing their dedication and talent. The play poignantly depicted the challenges faced by army wives in their households, highlighting their resilience, strength, and the deep bond shared within their families. The medley was themed around positivity and women’s empowerment, resonating with the event’s spirit.

In a gesture of support and empowerment, FLO donated embroidery machines and fully motorised sewing machines to the vocational training centre for army wives, aiming to enhance their skills and economic independence.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.