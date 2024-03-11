Amritsar: FICCI FLO organises special evening for Army wives

Amritsar, March 10
FICCI FLO Amritsar chapter hosted a special evening, “Strength Behind the Uniform: Celebrating Army Wives” in honour of International Women’s Day. The event paid tributes to the brave women, who stand behind our soldiers, their wives, recognising their silent yet powerful contributions.
During the event, FLO presented a play titled “Udaan”, symbolising a flight of strength.
The performance involved FLO members being as they delivered a medley, a motivational talk and the play itself to an audience of 400 army wives, showcasing their dedication and talent. The play poignantly depicted the challenges faced by army wives in their households, highlighting their resilience, strength, and the deep bond shared within their families. The medley was themed around positivity and women’s empowerment, resonating with the event’s spirit.
In a gesture of support and empowerment, FLO donated embroidery machines and fully motorised sewing machines to the vocational training centre for army wives, aiming to enhance their skills and economic independence.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...