 Floating population in Deeda Sansian village queers the pitch for police : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • Floating population in Deeda Sansian village queers the pitch for police

Floating population in Deeda Sansian village queers the pitch for police

Floating population in Deeda Sansian village queers the pitch for police

SSP Harish Dayama (centre) during a raid at Deeda Sansian village on Sunday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Deeda Sansian, June 16

A village — Deeda Sansian — which has gained infamy for being a haven for brewing illicit liquor and supplying drugs for the last five decades, is turning out to be the proverbial Achilles Heel for the Gurdaspur cops.

It falls in the jurisdiction of the Dinanagar police station and is located near National Highway (NH) 54. Deeda Sansian came into the spotlight on Friday when three dead bodies, all of middle aged men, were found on a single day. All of them bore syringe marks. The police, however, claim that the “bodies were reported on a single day although all the deaths did not occur the same day”.

Villagers, however, say all three persons died on the same day and that too after injecting an overdose of heroin.

Several generations of inhabitants of the village have been in the business of producing illegal hooch. “However, in the last few years two things have happened. One was that the cops upped the ante while secondly profits from illegal activities started dropping drastically. Hence, villagers changed their product and with it their modus-operandi too. The new product is heroin,” said an old-timer who claims to have seen destruction of lives and livelihoods of hundreds of young people.

He said, “And the new modus-operandi involved is bringing the drug from villages located near the international border where drones often fly in from Pakistan and drop contraband in neatly packed yellow nylon packets. Yellow, because the colour offers enough illumination at night for the recipient to identify packets even from a distance.”

He further said, “The village is so famous for selling heroin that youngsters from far away districts, and even from Himachal Pradesh, come here to have their daily dose of dope. The police raids have an effect for a day or two after which villagers are back to business. Excess consumption of opium or poppy husk is never fatal. Excess heroin surely causes death.”

Although Sukhwinder Pal Singh, DSP, Dinanagar, claimed that only post-mortem report could reveal whether the three deaths were drug induced or not, village elders say they had no doubt that all the three had died due to excess injection of heroin in their bodies.

“There are syringe marks on the bodies of all the three. Over the years, we have trained our eyes. We can never be hoodwinked. We can give you a written assurance that the deceased had injected heroin,” said a village septuagenarian who claims to have been witness to many such tragedies in the past.

Repeated raids, instead of having the desired effect, have made villagers immune to such exercises.

Officials engaged in fighting the drug menace claim that it had become almost an insurmountable task for them to curb it because of the floating population of the village. Floating population is a term used to describe a group of people who reside at a particular place for a certain time period before moving to other places.

Whenever the Gurdaspur police tighten the screws in Deeda Sansian village, smugglers move to Channi Belli village which is in Himachal Pradesh. Like Deeda Sansian, Channi Belli, too, has acquired a reputation of a drug haven. Being in Himachal, the Gurdaspur police have no jurisdiction whatsoever over this village.

There have been numerous instances of smugglers taking refuge in Channi Belli once the Gurdaspur cops decide to turn on the heat on them. Channi Belli village falls in Indora police station of Himachal and, geographically speaking, is not far away from the Dinanagar police station.

People commit a crime in Deeda Sansian and spend the next few days in Channi Belli trying to evade the cops. And, without any doubt, they are successful in keeping the policemen at an arm’s length. This is because they know the tricks of the trade better than the cops.

Interestingly, whenever cops conduct a raid, word spreads fast and villagers are quick to lock their houses. “We migrate to Channi Belli village where we have relatives to take care of us,” said a villager.

“The raids had stopped during the elections due to which small-time smugglers bringing in heroin from near the international border to the village had an easy time. Now, these smugglers have retreated into their hideouts because Gurdaspur SSP Harish Dayama has stepped on the gas-pedal,” he said.

So much so, Dayama himself conducted raids at the village today. He insists that this time the police would make sure that the village was cleansed of heroin. “This time it is a fight to the finish. It’s a battle where no quarters are asked for and none given. Heroin will be wiped off the Gurdaspur map,” the SSP said.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurdaspur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab minister and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann ties knot with advocate Shahbaaz Sohi in Zirakpur

2
Trending

T20 World Cup: Shubman Gill sent back home due to 'disciplinary issue'? Here is what the Indian team coach has to say

3
India

Elon Musk’s call to eliminate EVMs ignites political firestorm in India

4
Himachal

NRI assault in Himachal Pradesh: Punjab Police register Zero FIR; minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal writes to CM Sukhu

5
India

India refrains from associating itself with any communique emerging from Swiss summit on peace in Ukraine

6
India

NEET row: Serious questions on integrity of National Testing Agency, how the exam is conducted, says Congress

7
Punjab

Will discuss setting up Mohali-Rajpura rail link with Railway Minister: MoS Ravneet Bittu

8
Punjab

Farmers hold protest at Ladhowal toll plaza in Punjab’s Ludhiana against fee hike

9
India

Fresh political slugfest over EVM tampering claims; defamation notice issued to newspaper by poll body

10
India

'Why teach about riots, demolition in schools': NCERT chief on Babri Masjid tweaks in textbooks

Don't Miss

View All
Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Top News

Replicate Kashmir-type ‘zero terror strategy’ in Jammu: Shah to forces

Replicate Kashmir-type ‘zero terror strategy’ in Jammu: Amit Shah to forces

Holds meet on J&K ahead of Amarnath Yatra, Army Chief among ...

Forces adopt multi-pronged strategy to counter threat ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Forces adopt multi-pronged strategy to counter threat ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Search operations continue | Perpetrators of Doda, Reasi ter...

Must involve Russia: India avoids Ukraine summit statement

Must involve Russia: India avoids Ukraine summit statement

‘Alarming’: Opposition jabs Punjab CM over 14 drug abuse deaths

‘Alarming’: Opposition jabs Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over 14 drug abuse deaths

Narcotics coming via BJP-ruled Gujarat, Maha, says AAP

$6,193 mn loss, agri export ban hurting farmers

$6,193 mn loss, agri export ban hurting farmers


Cities

View All

Man booked for murder bid, dowry harassment

Man booked for murder bid, dowry harassment

Youth kidnapped, killed by three over old enmity

Married woman dies after consuming poison

12 booked for assaulting Chutala village residents

Five held with 420 gm heroin

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

AAP leader, BJP oppose auction of land in four villages of UT

AAP leader, BJP oppose auction of land in four villages of UT

Expect respite from heat, rain likely from tomorrow

Fire breaks out in paint factory

All-weather pool project hanging fire

Open House: What steps should police take in view of deteriorating law and order situation in Mohali

Alleging foul play, Atishi seeks protection for water pipelines

Alleging foul play, Atishi seeks protection for water pipelines

AAP MLAs visit CR Paatil’s home, seek rightful water share from Haryana

Water crisis spills onto streets, BJP stages protest against AAP govt

Former AAP MLA joins saffron party

Police crack down on improper parking, book 2.4 lakh violators

Migrants, transport office workers clash, 3 injured

Migrants, transport office workers clash, 3 injured

Former MP Rinku targets AAP

Cops conduct search op to apprehend drug peddlers

JIT allottees threaten protest against state government

Youth kidnapped, killed over old enmity in Amritsar, 1 held

Farmers make Ladhowal plaza toll-free

Farmers make Ladhowal plaza toll-free

Dhandari Khurd residents bear the brunt of overflowing sewers

‘Villagers living on Sutlej banks should guard it’

Kishori Lal Sharma gets rousing welcome in Ludhiana after Amethi win

14 booked for assaulting PSPCL staff

Workshop organised at old age home

Workshop organised at old age home

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp