Flood control rooms set up at district, subdivision levels

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 16

Preparations are being done by the district administration for the upcoming rainy season. Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar on Friday convened a meeting of administrative officers to discuss measures to deal with possible flooding.

Addressing the meeting, Talwar said proper arrangements should be made to deal with possible floods and that goods should be bought and sold in advance keeping in mind the rainy season so that there was no difficulty in case of need.

In this regard, flood control rooms have been established at the district and subdivision levels on the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner. District level control room number is 0183-2229125, Ajnala tehsil flood control room number is 01858-221102 and flood control room established at Lopoke number is 01858-299059.

Talwar instructed that qualified employees should be posted in the flood control room so that when need would arise, these employees would bring the problem to the attention of the officer concerned and to a possible solution.

He asked the District Market Officer that arrangements should be made for cleaning and taking care of waterlogging in the markets in case of floods. The DC asked officials to assign village level duties, including evacuation, arrangements of food and drinking water for people in case of stranding and arrange fodder for animals, etc.