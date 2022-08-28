Flood-like situation adds to farmers' woes in Tarn Taran dist

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, August 27

Farmers and other residents affected by a flood-like situation in the Mand area alongside the Beas condemned the administration for not visiting their villages to take stock and redress their problems here on Friday. Crops on thousands of acres had been affected in their areas and residents were facing several problems.

The flood-like situation was caused after 50,000 cusecs of water was released from the Pong Dam. Following the water release, the water level in the Beas had increased to 70,000 cusecs. Generally, water flow is 20,000 cusecs in the Beas.

Crops on thousands of acres had been affected in the Mand area of more than a dozen villages, including Goindwal Sahib, Verowal, Hansawala, Biharipur, Miglani, Sangharkot, Dhunda, Munda Pind, Bhail Dhai Wala, Dhunn Dhai Wala, Jauhal Dhai wala, Karmunwala, Gharka, Chamba Kalan, Jauneke, Harike, etc.

Farmers of these villages held a meeting in Chamba Kalan. Pargat Singh Chamba, leader of farmers, said farmers were residing in the Mand area, but they had not been provided the electricity facility for irrigating their crops. They were forced to use diesel-operated pumps to irrigate fields. He said they were not provided any health and education facilities.

They said as water had entered their fields their crop got submerged and the dry fodder, which was kept packed at the time of the Rabi season, was swept away by water.

The affected farmers said they were facing an acute shortage of dry and green fodder, but the administration had not provided them any help.

Pargat Singh said the administration was not paying attention to their troubles. Residents had not been vaccinated against diseases and cattle too had not been vaccinated till today. The residents urged them to send medical teams to the affected areas.

Deputy Commissioner Monish Kumar said a girdwari of the crop loss would be conducted after the water level subsides. The DC said there was no problem of fodder in the area.