Flood situation leaves Sabhra village worried

Tarn Taran, August 2
The farmers are worried about the situation at the banks of the Sutlej river in Sabhra village. Small whirlpools in the river have caused losses to farmers.
Today, the downstream water flow in Sutlej reduced to 67,000 cusecs. The flow of water in the river was 70,000 cusecs on Tuesday.
Baldeep Kaur, Deputy Commissioner, said whirlpool in the Sutlej river created problems in Sabhra village. She said the river was changing its course and the water was flowing towards its banks. She said it was damaging the sandbags placed on the river banks to prevent beach. She said the administration’s sole aim was to strengthen the river banks which were being damaged by the vortex.
She said farmers of the area with the help 150 MGNREGA workers were working to strengthen the river banks.
Jasbir Singh, a resident of Sabhra village, said 500 persons were working to strengthen the river banks.
Baba Angrej Singh, head, Gurdwara Gupatsar, Muthianwala village, said there was no hope to save the crops. He said farmers would be not be able to sow crop in the next season too.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uneasy calm in Nuh, Gurugram; 116 arrested for violence, toll 6
44 FIRs for attack on yatra | DGP announces SITs | Vigilante...
Opposition to President: 'PM must address Parliament on Manipur'
Submits memorandum seeking road map for peace
Comply with WHO standards, Centre tells pharma companies
Units found wanting to face the music, says Mandaviya
Parliamnet can’t undo 370, Constituent Assembly’s nod must: Petitioners
A political decision, claims Kapil Sibal