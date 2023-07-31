Flood threat persists in Mand area with Sutlej still in spate

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 30

Despite the efforts of farmers and residents with support from the local administration and social/religious organisations to prevent a possible threat of breach in the river Sutlej, there was not much relief on Sunday with the river in spate.

A swollen Sutlej near Sabhra village was inundating fields in the Mand area causing alarm among the residents today at around noon.

Residents of Sabhra, Ghulewala, Dumniwala, Gharunm, Kutiwala, Jalloke, Jhugian Peer Bakhsh and others were working hard to prevent the river from overflowing its banks. Zila Parishad member Gurpreet Singh said more manpower had been requisitioned at the spot and as many as 600 people remained on their toes to strengthen the bundh on Sunday. On Saturday, there were 350 local residents and MGNREGA workers at the site and more people were being called to help out.

The residents said that the river was flowing just 20 feet away from its banks on Sunday while the distance in routine is 500 feet away. A breach if it takes place could mean great losses for the farmers.

Religious organisations have been providing food to those at work. A social organisation from Malerkotla came with 4,000 empty bags to fill earth to strengthen the embankment.

The administration too has sent more manpower to the place. On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Baldeep Kaur, SDM, Khadoor Sahib, Deepak Bhatia along with officials of the drainage department visited the spot. The SDM said that the residents and officials of the administration were keeping a close watch on the situation.

