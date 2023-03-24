Floral treat

With spring in full bloom, open spaces in the city have become more vibrant as trees and flowers radiate numerous shades of pink, yellow, red, lilac and other colours. At this time of the year, when the trees look the most beautiful, The Tribune staffer Manmeet Singh Gill and lensman Sunil Kumar took a round of the city to capture the beauty of nature in its myriad hues.

Hollyhock or Gulkhaira

Vervain

Flower on Simbal tree

It is the time when sap rises in the trees. And the sap is the liquid that trees use to transport nutrients. In comparison to winters when trees shed their leaves, spring is the time when new leaves start sprouting. In this season, even the trees which do not bloom are seen laden with beautiful flowers. Even the trees in different shades of yellow and green look like flowers.

Guru Nanak Dev University campus in Amritsar is the place to visit if one wants to be mesmerised by the variety of flowers which come up on trees. Generally, most people think that flowering trees are different from fruit-bearing trees and those used for shade. However, spring would change the perspective as not only do the fruit trees flower, even the trees that give shade have beautiful flowers.

Bottle Brush tree

Cheel tree

The bougainvillea on the central verge of the road outside the District Administrative Complex.

Candle Larkspur flowers

A canopy of trees over a passage at the university campus in Amritsar on Thursday.

Palash tree flowers

