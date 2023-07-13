Flour mill owner robbed, shot at in Majith Mandi

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 12

Unknown persons allegedly shot at and robbed a man identified as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Daily Needs Wali Gali, near Khalsa College, outside Jammu and Kashmir Bank located in the Majith Mandi area of the walled city on Wednesday morning. The victim runs a flour mill.

According to information, unidentified persons snatched Rs 20,000 from Vijay. The suspects opened fire before fleeing from the spot, and the victim sustained minor injuries.

The police got the information about the incident from the control room. Initially, officials faced difficulties as the victim did not approach the police.

Following information, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Mehtab Singh and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Surinder Singh reached the spot and talked to eyewitnesses of the incident.

“We received information about a robbery in the Majith Mandi area, but the robbers are yet to be traced. The police have found an empty bullet shell from the spot. The investigation is still under progress.”

An employee of the bank said that on hearing the sound of gunshot, they looked outside and saw two persons with covered faces thrashing two men on a scooter.

SHO Gurmeet Singh said the police traced the victim in the evening from the scooter number. He said police teams checked every private and government hospital in the area to find someone admitted with gunshot injuries.

He said following the victim’s statement, the police registered a case against unidentified persons and further investigation was under progress.

