Flyers face inconvenience as Air India Express flight for Dubai cancelled

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 9

Passengers had to face inconvenience today with Air India Express cancelling its Dubai-Amritsar flight for the second consecutive day.

The airline staff, however, claimed that they have intimated the passengers about the cancellation and are accommodating them with ticket refund and rescheduling support. Flight IX 191 scheduled from Amritsar to Dubai and flight IX 192 from Dubai to Amritsar were cancelled on Wednesday but some passengers got information about the cancellation only after reaching Shri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport.

The flight for Dubai is scheduled for departure at 4.25 pm. Several passengers, who didn’t get information about the cancellation, reached the airport around 11 am and then got information about the cancellation of flight. Though the airline staff apologised for the inconvenience caused and assured of rescheduling or refund of ticket, passengers had to wait for long. It is worth mentioning here that Air India Express crew went on mass medical leave in protest against the shunting of their staff members. The airport staff claimed that the airline is addressing the issues of passengers and several other flights for international and domestic destinations are functioning without any disruption.

