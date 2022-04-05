Flyers happy as Doha-Amritsar direct flight resumes

Amritsar, April 4
International connectivity from local Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport received impetus as Qatar Airways resumed its Doha-Amritsar direct flight from April 1.
The FlyAmritsar Initiative has welcomed the resumption of direct daily flight. After the Union Government’s decision to resume international flights and scrapping of air bubble agreements from March 27, Qatar Airways resumed its service from Amritsar from April 1.
Sameep Singh Gumtala, convener of FlyAmritsar Initiative, said: “The airline commands a large network of flights around the World including Europe, US, Canada, Australia and Africa. This will enable the Punjabi diaspora residing in these countries to travel conveniently to and from the holy city.
He said: “Passengers prefer flying directly from Amritsar to international destinations via Doha due to many factors including the convenience of getting immigration, luggage drop-off, pick-up, customs and other facilities at the Amritsar airport. The gradual addition and resumption of several international flights as the world reopens for international travel and tourism will give a much-required boost to the economy and tourism industry of the holy city.”
While making an appeal to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, he said if Indian airline carriers were not willing to operate direct flights from Amritsar to more international destinations, instead of limiting flights for foreign airlines, the government should allow them to operate directly to Amritsar. This will provide direct international air connectivity to Punjabis from Amritsar, instead of facing the inconvenience of travelling from Delhi. This will help decongest the Delhi airport. Moreover, it will generate more revenue for the airport running under the Airport Authority of India.
