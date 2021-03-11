Flying history of drone seized 2 days ago being ascertained

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, May 1

The Border Security Force (BSF) is trying to find the flying history of the drone that was shot down by its personnel at Maude village near Pul Kanjri border outpost at the Indo-Pak border two days ago.

It was a black quadcopter (drone), model DJI Matrice- 300, made in China

It was taken by the BSF authorities while the motorcycle was handed over to the police for further probe. A case under Sections 21, 23, 28, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered with the Gharinda police at that time

The bike was later found to be stolen one. The DSP, Attari Balbir Singh, said the bike belonged to one Gurlal Singh of the Sultanwind area. However, he told the police that his bike was stolen from near the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and order) near the Cantonment police station, where he had gone for renewal of his arms licence several months back. He had filed a complaint with the Cantonment police at that time. All facts were verified and found to be true, he said.

The drone recovered from Maude village had around 150-metre blue nylon rope attached with it.

The drone was taken by the BSF authorities while the motorcycle was handed over to the police for further probe. A case under Sections 21, 23, 28, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered with the Gharinda police at that time.

Another police official at Gharinda police station said the BSF was ascertaining the flying history of the drone seized.

“Establishing the flying history of the drones has led to the arrest of drug peddlers involved in cross-border smuggling,” he said. A drug peddler of Havelian border village in Tarn Taran was nabbed by this method, while another smuggler was arrested from the Chheharta area.

Pakistan based anti-national elements are pushing in arms, explosives and contraband by using drones. The instances of drone sightings have seen a rise in the last over one year.

