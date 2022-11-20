Flying squad to check sale of fertilisers, chemicals in city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 19

After receiving complaints regarding black marketing of DAP fertiliser and tagging of unnecessary chemical with the sale of the fertiliser, the Department of Agriculture has constituted a flying squad to conduct inspections at shops of fertiliser and pesticide dealers.

The department officials stated that a few complaints regarding the sale of DAP at higher prices had been received. In some cases, the sellers forced the farmers to buy unnecessary and costly chemicals along with DAP.

The price of one bag of DAP has been fixed at Rs 1,350, while shopkeepers tag unnecessary chemicals along with the sale of the fertilisers to increase their sales and farmers end up paying more money.

The department has also asked the farmers to file complaints against such fertiliser sellers so that action could be taken against them. The department has also released telephone numbers on which the complaint can be filed.

For Ajnala and Chogawan, complaints can be filed at 94170-62730, Harsha Chinna (98157-58967), Majitha (88720-07526), Jandiala Guru (99155-61777), Rayya (98140-12248), Attari (88720-07505), Tarsikka (98155-2010) and Verka (99884-76885).

Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Jatinder Singh Gill said all agriculture officers had been instructed to inspect fertiliser and pesticide shops in their areas. He said they had been asked to insure that DAP is sold at the price fixed by the government. “Any shopkeeper found selling the fertiliser at higher price or tagging unnecessary chemicals along with the sale of fertiliser would be acted upon as per law,” he said.

Dr Gill has also appealed to the farming community to use fertilisers and chemicals judicially. He said chemicals should be used as per recommendations of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and agricultural experts.

