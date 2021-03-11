FMCG distributors seek relief from govt

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 9

Distributors of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) has demanded financial assistance from the government to pull them out of the financial crisis caused by rising inflation, fuelled by rising fuel prices as a result of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

The purchasing power of people was dented due to high inflation and Covid-induced crisis. The government should give financial assistance without interest to bizmen to bail them out. Anil Kapoor, chief, Amritsar Distributors' Assn

During the annual general meeting of the Amritsar Distributors’ Association, its members discussed measures to come out of financial crisis on Saturday night.

Anil Kapoor, president of the association, said, “The purchasing power of people was dented due to high inflation and the Covid-induced economic crisis.” The government should give financial assistance without interest to businessmen to bail them out, he said.

Hiralal Gambhir, chairman of the association, said due to the rise in prices of every item and reduction in purchasing power of people resulted in delay in their stock clearance. On the other hand, FMCG companies pressurise them to procure more material. All these circumstances have made it difficult for businesses to survive.

Under the current situation, they are not getting steady payment from the market. All these factors are driving the distributors to financial crisis. He added that they did not receive any kind of relief from the government even during the pandemic. Now, the government must extend a helping hand.