Focus on MSMEs, promote entrepreneurs, bankers told

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 15

Additional Deputy Commissioner Ranbir Mudhal launched Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) 2023-24 document prepared by National Bank for Agricultural and Rural Development (NABARD) here on Thursday for a total outlay of Rs 17,047.48 crore for Amritsar district. The PLP was launched at District Consultative Committee. The PLP document covers the potential credit areas for the year 2023-24 under the priority sector.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner stressed on diversification of lending portfolio by the banks in order to promote new avenues in farming and allied sectors. The bankers were advised to pass on the benefits of various schemes of the Centre and the Punjab Government to the beneficiaries. Bankers were asked to focus on the MSME sector and promote new entrepreneurs under various government schemes as it plays crucial role in welfare of the district.

NABARD District Development manager Manjeet Singh said agriculture credit should increase under investment credit so that capital formation in the agriculture sector could take place. Various schemes of the government needed to be implemented by banks in order to increase investment credit, he said. The informal credit delivery sector offers a wide area of opportunity for the banks and has become an important portfolio in the district, he added.

PLP document

