Fogging done in 12 wards of Amritsar daily: MC wing

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 6

The health wing of the Municipal Corporation (MC) claimed to have initiated fogging on a war footing to curb breeding of mosquitoes and their larvae in the city.

The MC officials said they had prepared a roster to cover all city localities. However, the residents of various areas still complained that the MC was not conducting fogging in their localities.

MC Health Officer Dr Rama said: “We have prepared a roster of all wards. Our teams with fogging machines visit 12 wards daily. In this way, each ward gets its turn after seven days.”

Apart from this, the MC has deployed its teams with MLA offices and offices of cabinet ministers. A separate complaint redress team has also been also established, which attends to the complaints made by residents about fogging.

The MC has six auto-rickshaw mounted machines, 43 hand-held fogging machines and 40 hand spray pumps to conduct fogging and spray.

The MC officials claimed that they had sufficient stock of chemical used for fogging. “We have asked residents to ask their area councillors for conducting fogging in their area. We get details about the residence of dengue and malaria patients form the Civil Surgeon Office and conduct fogging in those localities,” said Dr Rama.

The MC officials claimed that they had been regularly conducting fogging at some areas, including roadway workshops, Gol Bagh, night shelters, Pinglwara and other public places.