Folk dances liven up proceedings on Day 3 of inter-varsity youth festival

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 28

On the penultimate day of the four-day inter-varsity youth fair being organised by the Youth Services Department at Guru Nanak Dev University, a folk dance competition was held in Dashmesh Auditorium.

Jhumar, Luddi and other forms of folk dances kept the audience on their toes, providing a colourful glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of Punjab. Competitions in Kavishri, Vaar and Kali singing were held at the Golden Jubilee Convention Centre.

Teams from different universities made their presentations, chronicling the folk history of Punjab through songs. The artistes performing the Sarangi and other traditional saaz laid stress on preserving the heritage instruments by promoting them in the mainstream.

In the third stage, classical dance competitions were held with performances of Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Odissi and Kathakali, celebrating the rich classical heritage of India. Speech and debate competitions were held in the conference hall. In the evening, Punjabi singer-actor Amrit Mann performed at a live concert before a packed crowd. The two-hour performance had the youngsters swaying to the popular songs of Amrit Mann, as the singer engaged with the audience to a thunderous applause.

