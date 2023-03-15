Follow Nanakshahi calendar, says Akal Takht Jathedar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 14

Coinciding with the commencement of the Nanakshahi calendar for Samvat 555 (2023-24), 200th martyrdom centenary of former Akal Takht Jathedar and chief of Shiromani Akali Panth Budha Dal Akali Phula Singh was commemorated at the Akal Takht today.

A religious event was organised at the Diwan Hall, Manji Sahib. Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh threw light on the life and path shown by Akali Phula Singh.

With a view to maintain uniformity, the Jathedar also appealed to the Sikh community to follow the Nanakshahi calendar Samvat 555 that was released from the Akal Takht last month by the SGPC and observe all gurpurbs (religious occasions) as per it.