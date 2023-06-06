‘Follow the path shown by Guru’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 5

Devouts organised chhabeels of sweetened water to mark the Gurpurb of Guru Hargobind Sahib on Monday, which coincided with the hottest day in the past one week. A large number of sangat paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and took a holy dip in the Amrit Sarovar.

Divine light: Devotees light earthen lamps on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Hargobind Singh at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday. Photo: Vishal Kumar

The SGPC celebrated the Parkash Purab at Akal Takht. Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, Jathedar Raghbir Singh of Takht Kesgarh and other religious personalities were present.

After the conclusion of Akhand Path of Guru Granth Sahib, a ragi jatha rendered the Gurbani Kirtan. During his address, Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh greeted the Sangat on the birth anniversary of the Guru and said he had ordered Sikhs to be armed and inspired them to fight against oppression. Accordingly, Guru Sahib fought four wars and was victorious.

He also encouraged the Sikh community to follow the path shown by the Guru and continue working for the advancement of Sikhism.

Meanwhile, Dhami also congratulated the community on the birth anniversary of Guru Hargobind. He said Guru Hargobind was instrumental in creating the concept of Akal Takht which is a symbol of free existence of the Sikh community and it was the duty of every Sikh to guard this principle.

Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh greets Sangat

After the conclusion of Akhand Path of Guru Granth Sahib, a ragi jatha rendered the Gurbani Kirtan. During his address, Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh greeted the Sangat on the birth anniversary of the Guru and said he had ordered Sikhs to be armed and inspired them to fight against oppression. Accordingly, the Guru Sahib fought four wars and emerged victorious.