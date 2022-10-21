Food adulteration: Amritsar's sweet makers warned of action

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 20

The district health administration has warned sweet sellers against selling adulterated and substandard food items to the residents during the festival season. As the Diwali festival is just a few days away, the demand of sweets has increased.

The health officials stated that it was being suspected that some sweet sellers might use unfair means to cash in on the high demand, hence the food wing had started conducting surprise checks at sweet shops.

Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh said the samples of different food items were being collected regularly. “People need to become vigilant and buy food from trusted manufacturers,” he said.