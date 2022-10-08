Food outlets challaned for using plastic

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 7

The health wing of the MC carried out an inspection of the multinational food joints in the city last evening. A large number of cardboards, papers and wooden crockery were recovered from these restaurants. Besides, plastic items for packing chutney and single-use plastic were also recovered from these food outlets.

The MC wing officials found that even though two separate bins had been installed inside some outlets for dry and wet garbage, wet and dry waste materials were found dumped in the same bin. As many as five outlets were challaned for failing to segregate dry and wet waste.

Dr Kiran Kumar, Municipal Health Officer, and a team of sanitary inspectors visited Pizzeria, KFC, Burger Club, McDonald’s and Haldiram’s outlets located on the Ranjit Avenue, last evening.

Kumar noted that even though there was no significant use of single-use plastic at those restaurants, some packing material made of single-use plastic was found. The outlet owners were fined.

“These restaurants were lauded for using auto-degradable items and maintaining good standards of cleanliness, but the outlets were also warned against keeping plastic bowls,” said Kumar, while adding that the health department would carry out more such inspections in future.