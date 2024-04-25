Food panel officials check meal quality in govt schools

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 24

Punjab State Food Commission member Preeti Chawla, along with a team of officials, conducted an inspection of mid-day meals in several government schools at Gharinda, Lahorimal, Attari and Chheharta today. She checked record of Anganwadi workers, distribution of supplementary nutrition, mid-day meal food quality and ration while overseeing preparation of meals by cooks in various schools.

She said quality inspection of mid-day meals was mandatory every month. Any lapses in food quality would not be tolerated. She instructed officials concerned to ensure that benefits of government schemes reached people on time and Atta Dal scheme was implemented properly for the needy.

Meena Devi, district programme officer, briefed Chawla about the change in menu and procurement procedure of the ration followed by school management committees for mid-day meals.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.