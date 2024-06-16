Foot, ankle surgeries available in city

Amritsar, June 15
A private hospital here has attained the distinction of having Punjab’s exclusive complete foot and ankle department replete with, surgeons, plastic surgeons, and a podiatrist. It is also the first centre in Punjab to offer minimally invasive percutaneous surgery for foot and ankle, claimed hospital management.
Dr Avtar Singh, Chief Orthopaedic Surgeon, Amandeep Hospital, said recently the department, has introduced the latest technique called Minimally Invasive Surgery for the treatment of various disorders.
