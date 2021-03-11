Football competitions begin at GNDU in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Inter-Department football (Boys/Girls) competitions of Guru Nanak Dev University started under Fit India programme (Govt. of India) on the campus football ground. Dr Amandeep Singh, Teacher Incharge GNDU Campus Sports & Nodal Officer - GNDU FIT INDIA Programme, Govt. of India said 23 Boys and 12 Girls teams of various departments are participating in these competitions. These competitions will be concluded on April 28. Various matches were played till the evening in which Law Department beat the Electronics Department, Mol. Biology Department won over Department of Architecture. USFS beat by Department of Agriculture, Punjab School of Economics beat Department of Pharmaceuticals, Department of Physics won over Guru Ramdass School of Planning, Social Science defeated UBS, Walk Over to Mechanical Department, Physiotherapy Department won over Computer Science & Engg, Food Science and Technology beat by Chemistry and Computer Engg. and Technology won over Department of Mathematics.

World Poetry Day Celebrated

To celebrate World Poetry Day, the PG Department of Punjabi, BBK DAV College for Women, held an interactive session with a renowned poet Raj Lali Batala. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia welcomed the guest and said poetry is the most valued form of artistic and cultural expression. She further added that Sikh gurus have uplifted the status of poetry in Punjabi culture by using poetical verses in Adi Granth. Raj Lali Batala stated that it is always an honor to work for one’s own mother language. He said Punjab and Punjabyiat live in the blood of Punjabis. No one can take away our love for our mother land and mother language, no matter where we live in the world.

World Book Day celebrated

To mark the importance of books and foster children’s growth as readers, Shri Ram Ashram Public School celebrated ‘World Book Day’. A variety of activities were planned for all the classes to encourage reading habits among students. The day began with the assembly where the students gave speech on the ‘Importance of Books’ to promote the joy and art of reading. Students from grade 3 to 5 read their favourite books and gave written reviews on them. Grade 6 to 10 students showcased their love for books through reading and making visual book reviews. They sketched their favourite characters and weaved their own stories. Importance of books was discussed by the teachers in the classes. Recognising the significance of books ,Principal Vinodita Sankhyan said books have the unique ability to entertain and to teach .These are the vital vehicles to access, transmit and promote education, science, culture and information worldwide.

NAAC peer team visits DAV College

Members of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) Peer review team has visited the DAV College, Amritsar, for the past two days. The NAAC Peer team was headed by Prof Arun K Pujari, Prof Anupama Roy and Dr Modi. This information was shared by Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar. The NAAC team inspected various departments, committees, amenities such as gym, canteen, classrooms, library, computer laboratory etc. They also inspected the infrastructure and research activities being carried out and the student progression, best and innovative practices. Amritsar legislator Dr Ajay Gupta, who is also an alumnus of the college, interacted with the NAAC team. The NAAC team had also interacted with the parents and students of the college. The students had also presented colourful cultural programmes.