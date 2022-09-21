Football team of Safipur village outperforms Jalal Usma by 1-0

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 20

In under-21 age group men’s football, the team of Safipur won against the team of Jalal Usma by 1-0 in a match on the day nine of the ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Deyan’ held here on Tuesday.

In other matches of this category the team of Kotla Sultan Singh prevailed over Bal Kalan by 4-0, Jalal Usma dusted Bal Kalan by 1-0 and Kotla Sultan Singh win against Safipur by 4-2.

In under-21 girls lawn tennis matches Anahat Pannu got the first place and Gursimrat Kaur secured the second place. In men tennis match held for age group between 21 to 40, Suraj Kumar defeated Simranjit Singh by 4-1.

In under-17 basketball for boys, the team of Police DAV Public School stood first, Delhi Public School secured the second and the team of The Senior Study-II got the third place.

