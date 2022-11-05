For the women, by the women

It’s an all-women affair at the Phulkari Bazaar that opened in Amritsar on Friday. Products made by women-run businesses only are displayed here. Tribune reporter Neha Saini and lensman Vishal Kumar put the spotlight on homemakers-turned-entrepreneurs.

The two-day Phulkari Bazaar opened at MK Gardens here on Friday, bringing together a mix of sustainable, small and home-grown brands in lifestyle, apparels and fashion, on one platform. A majority of the stalls on display are being run or supported by women entrepreneurs and local artisans and weavers. Local brands, helmed by many homemakers-turned-entrepreneurs, have on offer surprisingly artistic and sustainable products, with live workshops on styling, make up, music and art.

Sustainability with social responsibility

Utsav, an art label by Tina Aggarwal, has on display an array of items used in every household turned into upcycled art pieces. Worn-out kettles, grandmother’s trunk, worn-out photo frames, nameplates, glass bottles and what not. These small, waste items have been turned into quirky colourful décor pieces, almost offering a nostalgic trip to our childhood. These upcycled décor pieces are easy on pocket and eyes. Another such creative push towards nature-friendly homes, is beautiful poetry and ceramic art by Aditi Jain. Small engraved table pieces to ceramic tableware and garden accessories, Aditi’s exhibits are simple yet chic and make for an eco-friendly option.

Tastefully creative furniture and home ware by Kreative Kane, which is an Amritsar-based interior brand supporting wood crafts made by local artisans too make for interesting exhibit. A fusion of cane and wood, the furniture and individual décor pieces stand out for their simplicity, adding an earthy appeal to interiors. Each piece takes an average of two-three days, hand crafted by Ajay, a local wood craftsman, whose three generations in family have been into this profession.

Food art on display

Also on offer carefully created health food options that do not compromise on taste. Whether it’s the variety of cheese to compliment your mood and wine or the home-made pickles, chutneys, jams and desserts, Amritsar’s legacy as a food hub finds health upgrade at the bazaar. Kulhad Biryani, a miniature version of the iconic Punjabi version of biryani, might also just interest the foodie in you.