Foreign dreams tempered by realism portrayed in play ‘Mein Kittey Nai Gya’

Amritsar, April 23
The play ‘Main Kittey Nai Gya’ written by Kulwinder Khaira and directed by Rajinder Singh was staged on the third day of the 23rd National Theatre Festival at Manch-Rangmanch. The festival is being staged in collaboration with Virsa Vihar Society. The play itself was presented by the team of Lok Kala Manch, Mulanpur.
With the theme of youth migration central to its plot, the play highlighted the cause of young Indians who are struggling to survive in a country amid a chaos of generational change, aspirations, social and political upheavals. Often they run away to countries like Canada in the hope of a better life, just like the protagonist of the play, only to fall victim to corruption and exploitation in a nexus between drug mafia, opportunists and other adverse circumstances. Finally, the dream of Bhagat Singh awakens inside him and he vows to come out of the swamp of drugs and fight against the corrupt society. While the climax of the play sends across a message of hope and resurrection, many are not given that chance in reality.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s 'inheritance tax' remarks
Grand Old Party accuses BJP of distorting Pitroda’s remarks ...
Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’
Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, had ...
Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi
The suspension letter has been issued by Congress’s Punjab a...
Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer
His father refuses to comment
VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners
The Bench, which has already reserved its verdict, told the ...