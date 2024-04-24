Foreign dreams tempered by realism portrayed in play ‘Mein Kittey Nai Gya’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 23

The play ‘Main Kittey Nai Gya’ written by Kulwinder Khaira and directed by Rajinder Singh was staged on the third day of the 23rd National Theatre Festival at Manch-Rangmanch. The festival is being staged in collaboration with Virsa Vihar Society. The play itself was presented by the team of Lok Kala Manch, Mulanpur.

With the theme of youth migration central to its plot, the play highlighted the cause of young Indians who are struggling to survive in a country amid a chaos of generational change, aspirations, social and political upheavals. Often they run away to countries like Canada in the hope of a better life, just like the protagonist of the play, only to fall victim to corruption and exploitation in a nexus between drug mafia, opportunists and other adverse circumstances. Finally, the dream of Bhagat Singh awakens inside him and he vows to come out of the swamp of drugs and fight against the corrupt society. While the climax of the play sends across a message of hope and resurrection, many are not given that chance in reality.

