Forgo Home portfolio, BJP leader Jagmohan Raju to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Amritsar, November 6
BJP leader Jagmohan Singh Raju today said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann should renounce the Home portfolio on moral grounds following a spate of violence in the state. He should hand over the portfolio to a capable man.
He was speaking to the media after expressing condolences to the family members of Sudhir Suri, Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader, who was shot dead while holding a protest outside a temple on Friday.
Raju asserted that Punjab Police had failed in maintaining law and order.
