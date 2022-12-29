Form team to curb illegal practices in Golden Temple vicinity: MP to CM

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 28

In light of recent reports suggesting that practices like prostitution are rife in the vicinity of the Golden Temple, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla has sought the intervention of CM Bhagwant Singh Mann.

In a letter addressed to the CM, Aujla has rued that the Amritsar district police and the administration have failed to guard the vicinity of the Golden Temple as ‘prostitution’ and gambling continue unabated.

He has appealed to the CM to constitute a team of police officers to curb practices like prostitution and gambling.

He also made a reference to a video clip made by a Kashmir-based travel vlogger which has been doing the rounds on social media. In the video, a pimp could be seen offering to set the vlogger up with a prostitute if he agreed to stay at a particular hotel. The police had already nabbed the hotel owner and the some members of the hotel staff following an protest by some Sikh activists.

Aujla claimed that practices like prostitution, drug abuse and gambling have been rampant in the area. “I say that some police personnel and politically connected people were hand in glove with the hoteliers. I have also requested the CM to form a panel under a retired judge, which could investigate and nab the culprits,” he said.