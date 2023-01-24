Former Cong leader Gill seeks security

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 23

Controversial former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee SC cell leader Karamjit Singh Gill, who was booked and later arrested for hurting religious sentiments, has urged the police to provide him with security as per the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

A controversy erupted when he had entered the Golden Temple complex wearing a T-shirt of former Congress MP and the alleged accused of 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Jagdish Tytler. A case was registered against him in August 2022 and he was granted bail by the High Court in December last year.

Gill said that following the instance, Sikh radical organisations had threatened to kill him. He said due to the threat to his life, he was kept in a barrack at Mansa jail following his arrest. He said even there, he was attacked by some persons in the jail complex and sustained injuries.

He said before the Golden Temple incident, he had two gunmen for his security who were withdrawn later.

“After getting bail, I have confined myself to my residence as I have threat to life. Recently, a notorious gangster and terrorist had posted on social media platforms about the intention to kill me when they got an opportunity,” he said, adding that he had written to the DGP and the local police in this connection but they did not act.

He said he was provided security as per the orders of the High Court in 2020 and alleged that the police were not complying with the High Court orders.