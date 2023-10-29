Former coop society secy booked for swindling

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 28

A former secretary of Jodhe Multipurpose Cooperative Society allegedly misappropriated over Rs 49 lakh of the members of the society.

After almost four years of the complaint and probe, the police have now booed the suspect, identified as Hardayal Singh of Thanewal village. A probe was conducted by DSP, Baba Bakala, Harkrishan Singh in the case. The FIR was registered under Section 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code after taking opinion of the District Attorney (Legal).

According to Punit Singh, assistant registrar of the Baba Bakala Cooperative Societies, the accused used Rs 26 lakh of the society for his personal use. He also misappropriated fertilizers worth Rs 14.93 lakh and essential goods stock worth Rs 8.33 lakh, the complainant alleged.