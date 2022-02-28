Former Jandiala Municipal Council president booked under SC/ST Act

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 27

The Jandiala police have booked former president of Jandiala Guru Municipal Council, Raj Kumar Malhotra, for allegedly passing objectionable remarks and using abusive language against sitting Congress MLA and Congress candidate from Jandiala Assembly constituency Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala during a public rally before the Assembly elections.

Malhotra was booked under Section 294 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 (1) (r) of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Malhotra joined SAD along with senior Congress leader and Khadoor Sahib’s Member Parliament Jasbir Singh Dimpa’a younger brother Harpinder Singh Rajan Gill and his family and supporters before the elections.

He was booked after a complaint was lodged with the Election Commission by Danny, while submitting a video clip of a public rally. The Returning Officer in his report pointed out that the video clip was a public rally held on February 13, wherein Malhotra was addressing people. He had accused him of dividing Congress workers in different groups for his own vested interests. Danny belongs to a reserve category.

During his speech, he called Danny a ‘Kala Angrej’ besides using abusive language against him. The Returning Officer said after taking the legal opinion, the same was forwarded to SSP Amritsar Rural for taking appropriate measures.

Following his orders, the Jandiala Guru police have registered a case against Malhotra. No arrest has been made so far.

