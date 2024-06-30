Former minister among six booked for fraud

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 29

BJP leader and former Union Minister Som Parkash, who was once a senior officer in the Punjab Finance Corporation (PFC), and five other senior officials of the PFC were booked in a fraud case by Tarn Taran police on Friday.

Official sources revealed here today that besides Som Parkash, the accused were former PFC deputy manager Satpal, CM Sethi, Sudhir Kapila, SS Grover and AK Dhawan. The accused allegedly auctioned a factory spread over 12 canals near Doburji village on the Tarn Taran-Amritsar road for Rs 14.96 lakh, though its actual value was Rs 2.5 crore. The factory had been a ‘frozen’ asset over the failure of its owner to repay a loan from PFC.

The accused have been booked under Sections 420 and 406 of the IPC on the complaint of the factory’s owner, entrepreneur Harpal Singh.

