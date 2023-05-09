Former sarpanch among three booked for murder attempt

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 8

The Jandiala police have nabbed three persons, including a former sarpanch, on the charges of attempt to murder, hurting religious sentiments and illegal detention, besides under provisions of the Arms Act after they caught a youth and brutally thrashed him in Bandala village. Two of their accomplices managed to slip away from the spot.

The youth, identified as Sarvan Singh, was rescued by the police from their illegal custody.

Those arrested were identified as Baljinder Singh, a former sarpanch of the village, Gurdeep Singh and Gurwinder Singh, while Loveroz Singh of Bandala and Gurwinder Singh of Rajewala village, fled the scene.

Balwinder Singh, father of the victim, told the police that on Saturday at around 9 pm, Gurwinder Singh and Loveroz Singh along with three unidentified persons equipped with firearms barged into their house and tried to nab his son Sarvan Singh. He alleged Gurwinder slapped his son and removed his headgear besides throwing his Siri Sahib. He said the accused held his son by the hair, dragged and took him to to their home.

Balwinder said he along some people from the village went to get his son released from their illegal custody. He said they saw that Baljinder Singh Balli who was armed with a rifle, his son Gurwinder Singh along with Gurdeep Singh who also had a rifle, Loveroz and Gurwinder who were equipped with revolver and other unknown persons were thrashing his son. He alleged that on seeing him, they started firing indiscriminately at them. He said he hid behind the walls for safety. In the meantime, police teams reached the spot and rescued his son.

He said the reason behind the incident was that some unknown persons had created a fake identity of Gurwinder Singh and the accused suspected that his son had done it.

Jandiala police said that a case under Section 307, 295, 342, 452, 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against the accused. The police said raids were being conducted to arrest those have been absconding.