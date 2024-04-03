Forum holds dialogue on ways to invite US investment in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 2

The first edition of US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) here today discussed ways to bolster the US-Amritsar ties and invite investments for the district.

USISPF is associated with 400 companies out of the top 500 companies in the world, and many of these firms are investing in India. The event was organised in collaboration with the FICCI.

Addressing the inaugural session, USISPF president and CEO Mukesh Aghi said a lot of US-based companies were willing to invest in Amritsar.

Aghi said former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu had invited them to Amritsar. “With rapid progression in India-US relations, now the relations between the US and Amritsar will also be strengthened. We have come to know emotions of the youth here today, while interacting with them. They want to do a lot and move ahead in life. There is a need to provide skilled education to empower them,” said Aghi.

Sandhu, also BJP candidate from Amritsar Lok Sabha, said the private sector would be strengthened in Amritsar. “We will work together. Your dreams will surely come true,” he motivated the participants.

He also assured them that the sports sector would be revived in Amritsar and that the private sector will have to be brought to Amritsar.

Besides, Sandhu promised increased air connectivity, opening of US consulate, opportunities for international trade for Amritsar.

Shailesh Pathak, secretary general of FICCI, said it was necessary for the youth to have skills to move forward globally.

