Foundation celebrates its 4th year with Pingalwara inmates

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 25

In a novel way, Abhay Kochar Foundation celebrated its fourth foundation day with the inmates of Pingalwara Charitable Society on Tuesday.

Jatinder Jain, director of the foundation, said Abhay Kochar Foundation believes in giving back to society and today was one such day. The day started with a short movie followed by a magic show, games, food, dance among other things.

“There are a lot of events that a corporate plans and executes, and foundation day is one day, where we wholeheartedly dedicate to these people and spend the day with them every year. In the coming years, we wish to do the same and bring a lot of smile and happiness,” he said. Lastly, he thanked Pingalwara Charitable Society for giving them the opportunity and special students of Bhagat Puran Singh Special School and their teachers and Principal Anita Batra. —

#Pingalwara