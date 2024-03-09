Four arrested for stabbing youth

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 8

The police have arrested four persons in connection with the multiple stabbing of a youth in the parking lot of a marriage resort here on Wednesday night.

Those arrested were identified as Sagar, Gaurav, Shiva, all residents of Chheharta, and Kaka Kirch of Bharat Nagar located on Batala road here. They were produced in the court and brought on police remand for further investigation, said Navjot Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (investigation).

The police have booked 13 persons five by name and remaining their unknown accomplices following the statement of Simranjit Singh, alias Chhavi, of Chheharta, who runs a restaurant at Lawrence road here. Besides Sagar, Gaurav, Shiva and Kaka, the police booked Vipan Kumar of Chheharta in the case.

In his statement to the police, Simranjit Singh said he along with his cousin Sahib Singh of New Amritsar had gone to attend a wedding function of an NRI friend at AR Resort on Batala road. He said Vikram Sharma and Sagar, alias Love Kehar, were also present. He said there Vikram Sharma and Sagar had a minor arguments as Sagar had uploaded some video against Vikram Sharma on social media. However, the matter was sorted out there and Vikram Sharma left the scene after some time.

He said he along with his cousin was coming out of the resort after attending the function when some cops stopped them and asked about the quarrel inside the function. He said there was no quarrel in the function. He said as he was talking to the cops when the accused surrounded and attacked him. As the police were intervening and took them aside, the accused attacked his cousin Sahib Singh with pointed weapon who sustained grievous injuries.

The complainant also alleged the cops took him to police station where he was tortured, but the police had denied the allegations.

“Immediately after registering an FIR on charges of attempt to murder, hurting religious sentiments and other sections of the Indian Penal Code, we carried out raids and nabbed four suspects,” said Rajinder Singh, SHO, Mohkampura police station, here. He said raids were on to identify and nab the remaining suspects.

According to police, Sagar, alias Love, has an abduction case registered against him at Tibri in Gurdaspur area while Kashish Duggal, alias Kaka Kirch, had two criminal cases under the NDPS Act and attempt to murder against him. Love runs a hotel business while Kaka Kirch works of loan recovery.

