Four arrested with 1.84 kg heroin

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 20

The Khalra police with the assistance of the BSF arrested a gang of four members involved in smuggling drugs and arms from across the border with the help of drones. The police and the BSF personnel also recovered 1.840 kg of heroin from the four suspects.

Preetinder Singh, DSP, Bhikhiwind, said the gang members were identified as Jobanjit Singh, Lovepeet Singh Lov, and Vishaldeep Singh, all residents of Rajoke, and Shivraj Singh, a resident of Madhar Mathra Bhagi village.

The DSP said the gang was busted after the recovery of an Australia made Glok pistol from the fields of a farmer, identified as Jaswant Singh, a resident of Kalsian village, a few weeks ago. Jobanjit Singh was nominated as the suspect involved with the Glok pistol. Jobanjit was arrested and during his interrogation, he disclosed names of the other gang members who too were apprehended.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Border Security Force BSF #Tarn Taran