Four arrested with Rs 3.55 crore foreign currency

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 25

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has dismantled a currency smuggling network by orchestrating coordinated raids at the Amritsar and Jaipur airports. The operation resulted in the recovery of foreign currency amounting to Rs 3.55 crore. Among the four apprehended individuals is the alleged mastermind of the foreign currency smuggling network.

The DRI’s intervention was prompted by intelligence inputs indicating the illicit transfer of foreign currency to Dubai. The funds were reportedly being sent through Amritsar and Jaipur airports, prompting swift and decisive action by the DRI. The raids at both the airports led to the arrest of three suspects, who were found in possession of three briefcases containing the smuggled currency.

The DRI has initiated a probe into the matter to unravel details of the smuggling operation and identify any potential accomplices or collaborators involved in the illicit financial activity.