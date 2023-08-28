Four bike-borne persons assault, rob man, wife

Amritsar, August 27
Four unidentified persons assaulted a couple and robbed them of an expensive mobile phone and purse near Muradpura village falling under the Kamboh police station here on Friday night.
The couple was returning home after finishing their work in Amritsar when the incident took place.
The complainant, Amarpreet Singh of Cambridge City, located on the Muradpura road in Kamboh, told the police that his wife Arwinderpreet Kaur works as an accountant in a factory located on the Batala road while he runs a grocery store in the Dal Mandi area.
He said on Friday night, when they were returning home, four bike-borne persons came from Muradpura village side and stopped them. He said one of suspects, who was wearing a ‘punch’ on his hand, hit him on the face and head leaving him injured. They snatched purse of his wife containing Oneplus mobile phone, documents and cash. The police have registered a case and started probe.
