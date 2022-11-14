Four booked for assaulting cop

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Ramdas police have booked four members of a family for allegedly assaulting a cop and preventing him from discharging his duty. The accused allegedly helped a man accused of sexual harassment to flee from the spot. Those booked were identified as Kinder Singh, his wife Karmo, Ninder Kaur and Laadi. Constable Gurpal Singh said he along with a police team led by SI Guriqbal Singh had gone to arrest Gopi, a resident of Bedi Chhina village. He was wanted in a sexual harassment case registered on October 10. He was evading arrest. He said they assaulted him and tore his uniform and helped Gopi slip away. A case under Section 353, 186, 332 and 34 of the IPC was registered against them. No arrests have been made in this regard. TNS

Two arrested with heroin

Amritsar: City police have arrested two persons in different instances for allegedly possessing 25 gm of heroin each. They were identified as Manshu alias Bhaiya of Bharariwal and Rajbir Singh of Jandiala Guru. The police also seized a scooter from Rajbir Singh. Two cases under provisions of NDPS Act was registered against them at Gate Hakima and Cantonment police station. TNS

2 held with intoxicants

Tarn Taran: One person was arrested with 50 grams of heroin and another with 205 intoxicant tablets on Saturday from two different places. The police said the police party from the local CIA staff led by Sub Inspector Sukhdev Singh recovered 50 grams of heroin from the possession of Gurmit Singh Soni of Thatta (Patti) who had been booked under Sections 21-B, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act by the local Sadar police. In another case, Balkar Singh Budhu of Bath village was arrested with 205 intoxicant tablets. He had been booked under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.