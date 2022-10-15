Four booked for culpable homicide

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 14

The police have booked four persons on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, in connection with the death of an elderly woman in Shahoora.

The victim has been identified as Parkash Kaur (70). It is alleged that there was a scuffle between her son Raaghu Masih and the four accused over a minor monetary dispute. When she tried to intervene, she was allegedly pushed, after which she fell unconscious. The suspects then fled the spot. The doctors later declared the woman dead.

Those booked have been identified as Pargat Singh, Amrik Singhm, Karanbir Singh and Rohit Masih, all residents of the same village. A case has been registered against them under Sections 306 and 34 of the IPC.

Raaghu, the complainant, told the police that he had borrowed around Rs 500 from Pargat Singh. Out of that, he had already returned Rs 300 to him, but Pargat was still keeping after him to get the remaining amount.

He recalled, “Yesterday when I left home for work, Pargat Singh met me near Janjh Ghar and demanded the amount. I assured him that I would return the money by the evening. But a heated argument ensued.” He added, “Later, Amrik Singh, Karanbir and Rohit also arrived on the spot and started thrashing him. Hearing me shout, my mother and other family members came rushing out of home, and tried to intervene. The accused pushed my mother, and it led to her death.”

Mantej Singh, the SHO of the Lopoke police station, said raids are on to arrest the suspects.