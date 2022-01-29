Four candidates file nominations in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, January 28
Four candidates filed their nomination papers in the district for the Assembly elections. The District Election Officer-cum-District Magistrate, Kulwant Singh, said from Tarn Taran seat Malkit Singh Gill filed his papers as an Independent candidate. Meanwhile, from the Khadoor Sahib constituency, Pooran Singh Shekh filed his papers as the Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkari) candidate, Kanwaljit Singh filed his papers as an Independent candidate and Ravinder Singh Brahampura as the SAD candidate.
No candidate had filed his nomination papers from Patti and Khemkaran constituencies so far till date.
