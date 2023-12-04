Four carjackers held, pistol seized

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 3

The Tarsikka police have arrested four robbers and confiscated a country made pistol from them. They had looted a Verna car from the Tangra area on the intervening night of October 21 and 22.

Those arrested were identified as Raghubir Singh, alias Bira, and Lovjit Singh of Gohalwar village, Baljinder Singh of Failoke village and Maninderjit Singh of Bala Chak village.

Satinder Singh, SSP, Amritsar (Rural) said the same gang had snatched car from Tangra Highway on the intervening night of October 28 and 29. Besides pistol, the police seized a bike and an IPhone of the Verna car owner from their possession. He said the suspects were produced in a court and brought on police remand for further investigation.